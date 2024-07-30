'Negative Politics': Samajwadi Party Leader On UP's Ordinance On 'Love Jihad'

The bill has proposed to double the punishments for certain crimes

Samajwadi Party leader Fakhrul Hasan Chand slammed the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over bringing amendments in existing law regarding 'Love Jihad' and said that the BJP only wants to do negative politics.

In a self-made video, Mr Chand said, "The BJP government, which has brought the ordinance on Love Jihad, already has a law on it. If someone traps someone in his/her love trap with some motive, then there is a law for it but BJP only wants to do negative politics. It does not want to do anything about unemployment and paper leak."

"Samajwadi Party understands that these are diversionary issues. These will not do any good to the people," the SP leader added.

The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh on Monday introduced the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion (Amendment) Bill in the Assembly, under which there will be life imprisonment for 'love jihad' in UP.

Earlier in the day, UP CM introduced four new Ministers of his cabinet - OP Rajbhar, Anil Kumar, Dara Singh Chauhan and Sunil Sharma - to the House on Monday as the Assembly session commenced.

"These four Cabinet Ministers were part of this Assembly. I introduce them as part of the Cabinet in this House," Adityanath said while speaking at the Assembly.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana welcomed Samajwadi Party leader Mata Prasad Pandey who has been appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the House.

"I thank you for your gesture. The state is facing very serious issues currently - there is flood, law and order issues and corruption as well," Pandey said.

In response, Speaker Satish Mahana said, "We will discuss all of these. You are the LoP and you have the right to give notices, you will do it and we will discuss all of them. The government is ready to answer."