Negative Covid Report Must For Fliers From China, 5 Countries From Sunday

From January 1, passengers travelling to India from China and five other countries will have to submit a negative Covid test report before their arrival, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said today.

Passengers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand will have to upload their reports on the Air Suvidha portal before their departure.

"RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for flyers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from 1st January 2023. They will have to upload their reports on the Air Suvidha portal before travel," Mr Mandaviya said in a tweet.

The announcement comes amid a spike in Covid cases in China and some other countries. Experts believe that the surge is due to a new coronavirus variant BF.7.

Sounding an alert, India has asked states and Union territories to prepare for any eventuality. The government has also made random coronavirus testing mandatory for two per cent of passengers arriving in each international flight from Saturday.