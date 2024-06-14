NEET Row In Supreme Court As Aspirants Demand CBI Probe Into Irregularities

The Supreme Court will hear petitions seeking a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET on July 8. The court has asked Centre to submit a response by then over allegations of question paper leader and other irregularities in the exam.

A huge row broke out after the National Testing Agency (NTA) awarded grace marks to some aspirants due to the a wrongly printed question, torn OMR sheets, or delay in the distribution of OMR sheets.

The Centre and the NTA had yesterday told the Supreme Court they had cancelled the grace marks given to 1,563 candidates who took the examination for admission to MBBS and other such courses.

They will have the option to either take a re-test or forgo the compensatory marks awarded to them for the loss of time, the Centre had said.

The examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates appeared for it. The results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, apparently because the evaluation of the answer sheets was completed earlier.