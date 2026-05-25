Explained: How NEET Probe Is Unravelling Maharashtra's Coaching Economy

Students arrived in the district carrying steel trunks, hostel receipts and the burden of family ambition. Parents borrowed money, leased land and sent teenagers away believing one thing , that Maharashtra's famed coaching ecosystem could secure a medical seat and transform an entire family's future.

Today, that belief stands shaken.

What began as allegations of irregularities in the NEET-UG examination has now expanded into a widening investigation involving coaching operators, school administrators, alleged middlemen, translators linked to the National Testing Agency (NTA), suspected money trails and digital communication networks stretching across Maharashtra's education belt.

And increasingly, the scandal appears to be exposing something larger than a paper leak.

The arrest of coaching operator Shivraj Motegaonkar, owner of the acclaimed RCC classes in Latur, marked a turning point in the public perception of the case. The investigation soon widened further, bringing names like Manisha Mandhare, Manisha Waghmare and school principal Manisha Hawaldar into the spotlight.

While on one hand, insiders within the NEET system were allegedly deceiving vulnerable yet affluent students with the help of middlemen, on the other hand, mega coaching class owners were allegedly trying to use these loopholes to multiply their business interests.

The new addition to the list is Manisha Hawaldar. Hawaldar was officially associated with NEET's physics translation process. The CBI has alleged that physics questions were reconstructed from memory, circulated through WhatsApp and printouts, and passed on to students through a wider network. Deleted chats are now reportedly being recovered through forensic extraction tools, while investigators are examining communication links between multiple accused persons.

The probe has also moved beyond individuals toward institutions.

Reports now suggest that five professors from a reputed Pune college are under the CBI radar for alleged links with accused individuals over several years. Some were reportedly associated with NTA committees. Investigators are also probing whether coaching ecosystems, exam intermediaries and institutional contacts formed informal networks around India's highly centralised entrance examination system.

The allegations are explosive because Maharashtra's coaching culture is not peripheral to the state's identity anymore, it is deeply embedded within it.

From Latur to Pune, coaching centres have evolved into parallel education systems with their own celebrity teachers, internal rankings, hostel ecosystems and commercial economies.

The "Latur Pattern", once celebrated as a disciplined educational revolution, helped turn a relatively underdeveloped district into one of India's most recognisable exam hubs. But over time, the model also intensified a culture where marks became currency and competition became relentless.

In one of the most painful developments linked to the controversy, a farmer from Latur claimed his daughter died by suicide after the NEET paper leak allegations shattered her faith in the fairness of the examination process.

The fallout has extended beyond NEET itself. Maharashtra's engineering and pharmacy admission process has already reportedly been delayed because of the uncertainty surrounding counselling and merit calculations. Even separate education systems are beginning to reflect wider anxieties around digital infrastructure and institutional credibility, with technical chaos in the state's Class 11 online admission process adding to student frustration.

Meanwhile, the investigation itself is beginning to reveal the scale of the economy built around competitive examinations.

Investigators are probing alleged Telegram groups that promised "guaranteed selection", "leaked papers" and "100 per cent success" in exchange for massive sums of money. According to probe inputs, students and parents were allegedly first drawn into smaller paid groups before being asked for lakhs with promises of access to original question papers on exam day.

The Enforcement Directorate has now also reportedly entered the investigation, examining possible financial transactions, assets and investments linked to accused individuals and coaching operators. Investigators are scrutinising property holdings, coaching-linked businesses and alleged cash transactions connected to the broader network.

Motegaonkar himself has come under increasing scrutiny not just for the alleged paper leak links, but also for the scale of the ecosystem around him, from coaching operations to real-estate investments across Maharashtra cities including Pune and Latur.

The Supreme Court, too, has signalled concern over the broader implications of the controversy. Hearing petitions challenging the conduct of NEET-UG, the court questioned whether authorities had "learnt any lessons" from previous controversies. Fresh petitions have sought structural reforms, including stronger oversight mechanisms, digital safeguards and even the restructuring of the NTA itself.

The concern emerging from the scandal is no longer limited to one examination.

For years, Maharashtra's coaching culture represented aspiration. Families trusted teachers with futures. Students believed discipline would eventually be rewarded fairly.

Now, with translators, coaching figures, educational intermediaries and alleged financial networks under investigation, the NEET controversy has become something larger than a criminal case.