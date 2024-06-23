Munna Bhais, Solver Gang: Inside The NEET Paper Leak

Ravi Atri, and 2 of his associates are believed to be behind the NEET-UG paper leak.

A 'solver gang' that leaks exam papers and also provides proxy candidates who would sit for an exam has come into the limelight amid a row over the medical entrance test NEET. The NEET-UG exam, held in May, had to be cancelled after an investigation revealed that the paper had been leaked in Bihar. Police believe that Ravi Atri, the head of a nationwide 'solver gang', is the alleged mastermind behind the leak that has cast a shadow over India's prestigious medical entrance examination.

The controversy erupted after an unusually high number of students scored a perfect 720 in the NEET-UG exam. Initially attributed to grace marks due to a faulty question and logistical issues, subsequent investigations by Bihar Police uncovered a different aspect: the exam paper had been leaked to select candidates a day before the exam.

Despite the NTA's attempts to manage the fallout, accusations of a widespread leak persisted, prompting protests and legal cases nationwide. The Supreme Court also intervened, chastising the NTA for handling the matter.

The Solver Gang And Its Network

Central to the paper leak is Atri's alleged involvement in a syndicate known as the 'solver gang'. This network specialized in obtaining and distributing solved question papers via social media platforms, catering to aspirants willing to pay a hefty price for guaranteed success. Atri, already infamous for his involvement in previous exam paper leaks, operated with impunity across various states, leveraging his connections within the 'exam mafia'.

Atri's modus operandi involved obtaining the exam papers well in advance, typically a day before the examination, and swiftly disseminating them to paying clients through social media.

The gang also offered students the option of paying more and getting a 'Munna Bhai', a proxy who would give the exam in their place. The candidates were assured that the 'Munna Bhai' would score high.

Ravi Atri: Medical Aspirant To Exam Mafia

In 2007, Ravi Atri's parents sent him to Rajasthan's Kota to prepare for the medical entrance exam. After years of preparation, he cleared the exam in 2012 and was admitted to PGI Rohtak.

But he dropped out in the fourth year, and authorities say that by then he had come in contact with the 'exam mafia' and was sitting as a proxy for other candidates. He also started playing a key role in circulating the leaked papers among students.

Sanjeev Mukhiya, Another Key Figure

Sanjeev Mukhiya, who is a member of the 'solver gang', has been identified by police as a central figure in the NEET paper leak. Police are conducting raids at possible locations linked to him.

Mukhiya does not stand alone in his family's criminal background. Sources reveal his son's arrest in connection with the leaked question papers for the third phase of teacher recruitment exams conducted by BPSC.

The investigation has revealed a network extending from constable recruitment exams to teacher recruitment exams across multiple states, illustrating the scale and reach of the operation.

Sources say that Mukhiya may have fled to Nepal after the controversy snowballed, complicating extradition procedures due to the bilateral agreements between India and Nepal.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ruled out cancellation of NEET, saying he cannot jeopardise careers of lakhs of students who cleared the exam rightfully because of "isolated incidents of malpractices".

The government has also initiated a CBI probe into the case, and operationalised a stringent law that aims to curb malpractices and irregularities in competitive examinations. A maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 1 crore for offenders are some of the tough measures under the law.