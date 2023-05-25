NEET Aspirant Attacked, Killed In Rajasthan Hostel, Probe Launched: Cops

He said that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. (Representational)

A NEET aspirant was allegedly attacked and killed by unidentified persons at a hostel in Rajasthan's Sikar district, the police said today.

According to officials, the incident was reported at Angad Hostel in the Udyog Nagar Station area.

The victim, Mohit Yadav, was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination.

"Police received information that a student was attacked by unidentified people and was hit on his head. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," Shriniwas, an officer with Udyog Nagar police station said.

He said that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

"A case has been registered and a probe has been initiated. Other students of the hostel are being questioned," he said.

Further investigation into the case is on, he added. .

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)