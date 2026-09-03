'Needs To Be More Mature': Mayawati On Nephew Akash Anand's Role In Party

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday said her nephew Akash Anand needs to become more politically mature and decided against entrusting him with any major role in the party.

"I have allowed Akash Anand to work in the party, which is before all of you, but Akash Anand still needs to become more mature. Till then, it would not be appropriate to give him a major responsibility in the party," she said, addressing a national level meeting of BSP office-bearers here.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also announced that her party has decided to contest all elections across the country -- however big or small -- on its own, terming the Congress "strongly anti-Dalit and anti-Ambedkar".

Additionally, citing the remarks made by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during his recent US visit, the BSP supremo lashed out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying the organisation lacked credibility as there was a wide gap between its words and actions.

Bhagwat, during his recent visit to the United States, said if a Hindu believes there should be no Muslims in Bharat, "he will not remain Hindu". He also stressed that Hindu philosophy accepts that different faiths can lead to the same truth, emphasising unity in diversity.

"In matters concerning the real interests and welfare of crores belonging to the 'Bahujan samaj', their constitutional right to reservation, and the safety, dignity and religious freedom of women, Muslims and other religious minorities, there is a huge difference between the RSS's words and actions. This is why it lacks credibility," Mayawati said, according to a statement issued by the party.

She said despite being around for a significant period of time, the RSS had not earned the recognition and respect it seeks.

"If the RSS have complete faith and commitment to the humanitarian, welfare-oriented and egalitarian Constitution given by Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, they should follow it honestly and make their people follow it," Mayawati said.

On the BSP's decision to go solo in elections, Mayawati said, "Unlike other parties, the Congress is a strongly anti-Dalit and anti-Ambedkar party in every matter, whose history is known to everyone. In such a situation, the party (BSP) has now decided to contest all small and big elections across the country alone." Mayawati also made it clear that Akash Anand -- BSP's national coordinator -- would continue working in the party but would not be given any major responsibility at present.

Referring to BSP founder Kanshi Ram's principles, she said he had allowed members of his family and other relatives to assist in party work but was opposed to giving them election tickets or positions after the party came to power. "I am also completely committed to that resolve." Mayawati said this was also necessary to protect the party from the tactics allegedly used by political opponents during elections.

At the meeting, the BSP supremo reviewed the party's work, discussed shortcomings and issued directions to office-bearers at various levels for the organisation's annual activities, asking them to implement the instructions with "complete honesty and dedication".

Mayawati reiterated that safeguarding the interests of the 'Bahujan Samaj' and bringing exploited and deprived sections to power remained the BSP's core mission, asserting that attaining political power was necessary to achieve that objective.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)