Constitutional Crisis Brewing In Uttarakhand, Says Congress Leader

Tirath Singh Rawat took oath as Uttarakhand Chief Minister in March this year

Congress leader and former Uttarakhand minister Nav Prabhat today said a constitutional crisis appears to be brewing in the state and the state leadership has to be changed once again.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the leader said, "A constitutional crisis appears to be brewing in Uttarakhand. At present Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat is not an MLA. To continue holding his post, Mr Rawat has to be an elected member of the legislative assembly before the completion of six months on September 9. Now under, section 151A of the Representation of the People Act, a by-election cannot be held in the event where only a year is remaining for the general elections."

The Congress leader said that at present, the Gangotri and Haldwani Assembly seats in the state are vacant due to the death of the sitting MLAs.

"Two Assembly seats in Uttarakhand are vacant now. The term of the present state assembly should end in March 2022. It means only nine months are left to end the term. If seen in this way, it is not possible for Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat to hold his post after September 9, 2021. In this case, the leadership has to be changed once again in Uttarakhand," the Congress leader emphasised.

BJP MP from Uttarakhand's Garhwal Tirath Singh Rawat took oath as the Chief Minister of the state in March this year, replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Trivendra Singh Rawat had to step down from the post after resentment against him in the BJP state unit.

Assembly polls in the state are scheduled to take place in 2022.

The BJP had swept the state elections in 2017, winning 57 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly. Congress were able to win just 11 seats .