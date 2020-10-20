Need Concrete Solutions For Covid, Not 'Sermons': Congress Attacks PM

The prime minister must answer for the failure of the leadership, Congress leaders said. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should suggest concrete steps to tackle coronavirus, instead of giving "sermons", the Congress said this evening after his seventh televised address to the nation since the outbreak. The party said instead of defeating the virus within 21days -- as PM Modi promised in March while imposing the lockdown -- the country has become the "Corona capital" of the world.

In a joint statement, senior Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Pawan Khera, said, "The prime minister must answer for the failure of the leadership".

"Kindly tell the country on how to control the volatile situation of the pandemic... How will he revive the falling economy? Does he have a solution or will he blame it on God," the two leaders said.

"While the battle against Corona is on, the leader has turned invisible and is only seen giving sermons on TV," they added.

"It is easy to give sermons. The country does not need plain speeches but concrete solutions," Mr Surjewala also tweeted, quoting a phrase from Tulsidas.

As the festive season started, PM Modi addressed the nation this evening, pointing out the laxity that has crept in regarding adherence to the safety measures for coronavirus.

Underscoring the need to remain vigilant till a vaccine is found, he said, "We must not think that things are normal again. You are putting yourselves, your families, children and elders in your home in grave danger by not taking the proper precautions".

Today, for the first time in three months, the daily coronavirus figures dropped below 50,000. A jump of 46,790 fresh cases in the last 24 hours took the country's overall cases to 75,97,063, showed data shared by the Health Ministry this morning.

A Central medical panel has, however, warned that a spike can be expected with the festival season and the onset of winter if there is any laxity in the observance of safety measures.