Nearly 900 Arrested For Illegal Ticket Bookings Since May: Railways

During the raids, tickets worth Rs 68 lakh were seized and processed for blocking. (Representational)

The Railways on Friday said 718 touts and 176 IRCTC authorised agents have been arrested for their alleged involvement in illegal ticketing since May 1, when only limited trains operated due to the coronavirus restrictions.

It also said more than 4,500 IRCTC user ids have been blocked over touting activities.

"The RPF (Railway Protection Force) anticipated issues of touting and acted proactively in curbing the menace of touting, conducting massive and sustained drives against them. 718 touts indulging in touting activities were arrested.

"176 IRCTC authorised agents have also been arrested for their involvement in cornering tickets with illegal means," the Railways said in a statement.

During the raids, tickets worth Rs 68 lakh were seized and processed for blocking. These were tickets for journeys yet to begin.

The RPF raid also led to the blocking of 4,435 personal user ids and 176 IRCTC agent ids, which were being used to carry out touting activities, the Railways statement said.

These have been processed for deactivation by the IRCTC.

The RPF has registered 717 cases under relevant section of the Railways Act 1989.

All zones have been advised to continue their efforts with full dedication to curb touting and ensure availability of reserved tickets for common passengers, the statement said.

Train passenger services were suspended when the coronavirus lockdown began on March 25. The Railways started Shramik Special trains from May 1, and later some air-conditioned passenger train services from May 12.

The Railways started operating some more trains from June 1.