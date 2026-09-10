Nearly 20 Cats Found Dead, Mutilated In Mumbai's Chembur, Case Filed

Nearly 20 cats have been found dead and mutilated in the Panjrapole area of Mumbai's Chembur, prompting the police to register a case and launch an investigation.

The cats were found with serious injuries, with some appearing to have suffered extensive trauma.

Local animal caregiver Rubeena Pathan reportedly found multiple mutilated cat bodies in the area in August. Six more dead cats were found on September 4, followed by another dead cat and a distressed kitten on September 5.

PETA India assisted Ms Pathan in approaching the police, following which an FIR was registered at RCF Police Station under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the area in an attempt to identify those responsible.

PETA India has announced a reward of up to Rs 50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the accused.

Information can be shared confidentially with PETA India at info@petaindia.org.