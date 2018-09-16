NDTV Yuva LIVE Updates: 'There Is Anger In Youth Over Joblessness,' Says RLD Leader Jayant Chaudhary

NDTV has kicked off its special youth conclave, featuring celebrities, leaders and influencers ranging from Aamir Khan, Kajol, Tejashwi Yadav, Baba Ramdev, Akhilesh Yadav, Vinesh Phogat, Neeraj Chopra and many others. The conclave will begin with Akhilesh Yadav speaking on his journey in politics 'From Ladka to Bhatija' to NDTV's Ravish Kumar. This will be followed by a debate, 'Gen Next On 2019' which will feature college party leaders like Ankiv Baisoya, President of Delhi University's Students Union and Raghav Chadha, AAP's National Spokesperson.
Baba Ramdev will take the stage next and speak on his rise to become 'The Yogi Billionaire'. Kajol will speak to NDTV's Anjilee Istwal on her journey from a 'New Age Heroine To New Age Mom'. Tejashwi Yadav will chime in next on 'Politics, Nitich Chacha and the Modi Juggernaut'.
Abhishek Bachchan will share the stage with India's leading sportsmen, Amit Panghal, Dutee Chand, Neeraj Chopra and Vinesh Phogat.
Aamir Khan will speak to Ravish Kumar on 'Redefining Superstardom'.
Badshah will conclude the evening with a rendition of his song...
Here are the LIVE Updates from NDTV's youth conclave, NDTV Yuva:
"The lead influencer in the family is the youth earning in the city, not the elders in villages. Because if then the income was coming from the family farm, today it is coming from what he makes in the city," he added.
'Whatever politics I've learnt today I've learnt from Netaji but I've also learnt a lot from my uncle (Chacha)' says @yadavakhilesh to question on whether he gets advice from his father since his uncle Shivpal Yadav has launched his own party &claims Mulayam support #NDTVYuva- Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) September 16, 2018
Watch : What @yadavakhilesh said about mangoes at #NDTVYuvapic.twitter.com/VqXwElC6uc- NDTV (@ndtv) September 16, 2018
Let young india remember to love, not divide, says @ravishndtv in opening remarks at #NDTVYuvapic.twitter.com/ongwZ8VwwL- Suparna Singh (@Suparna_Singh) September 16, 2018
Can't scare us away from alliance with threat of CBI. Congress had already put us in CBI Club, says @yadavakhilesh at #NDTVYuvapic.twitter.com/vPIpBxAR1s- Suparna Singh (@Suparna_Singh) September 16, 2018
"It's not true we don't have a Muslim leadership."
'Decision on the candidate to represent mahagathbandhan will be taken later, right now we have to defeat the BJP' @yadavakhilesh on #NDTVYuva@ndtv Watch now @ravishndtv- Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) September 16, 2018
#NDTVYuva | "To save the country, we have to stay away from the RSS": @yadavakhilesh speaks to NDTV's Ravish at our special youth conclave.- NDTV (@ndtv) September 16, 2018
Watch LIVE now on https://t.co/rvDM59y6Xb and @ndtvindiapic.twitter.com/cTZCuvnTgE
If I keep cycling, watch after my health, I may live that long.
People who are saying they will rule for 50 years will hardly be around that long.
Forget 50 years, people will give their verdict in 50 weeks.
