NDTV Yuva LIVE Updates: 'There Is Anger In Youth Over Joblessness,' Says RLD Leader Jayant Chaudhary

NDTV Yuva: Nidhi Kulpati moderates 'Gen Next On 2019' with youth leaders

NDTV has kicked off its special youth conclave, featuring celebrities, leaders and influencers ranging from Aamir Khan, Kajol, Tejashwi Yadav, Baba Ramdev, Akhilesh Yadav, Vinesh Phogat, Neeraj Chopra and many others. The conclave will begin with Akhilesh Yadav speaking on his journey in politics 'From Ladka to Bhatija' to NDTV's Ravish Kumar. This will be followed by a debate, 'Gen Next On 2019' which will feature college party leaders like Ankiv Baisoya, President of Delhi University's Students Union and Raghav Chadha, AAP's National Spokesperson.

Baba Ramdev will take the stage next and speak on his rise to become 'The Yogi Billionaire'. Kajol will speak to NDTV's Anjilee Istwal on her journey from a 'New Age Heroine To New Age Mom'. Tejashwi Yadav will chime in next on 'Politics, Nitich Chacha and the Modi Juggernaut'.

Abhishek Bachchan will share the stage with India's leading sportsmen, Amit Panghal, Dutee Chand, Neeraj Chopra and Vinesh Phogat.

Aamir Khan will speak to Ravish Kumar on 'Redefining Superstardom'.

Badshah will conclude the evening with a rendition of his song...

Here are the LIVE Updates from NDTV's youth conclave, NDTV Yuva: