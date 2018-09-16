NDTV Yuva LIVE Updates: "There Is Anger In Youth Over Joblessness," Says RLD Leader Jayant Chaudhary

NDTV's Ravish Kumar kicked off NDTV's youth conclave, NDTV Yuva, in a session with Akhilesh Yadav.

All India | Edited by | Updated: September 16, 2018 13:17 IST
NDTV Yuva: Nidhi Kulpati moderates 'Gen Next On 2019' with youth leaders

New Delhi: 

NDTV has kicked off its special youth conclave, featuring celebrities, leaders and influencers ranging from Aamir Khan, Kajol, Tejashwi Yadav, Baba Ramdev, Akhilesh Yadav, Vinesh Phogat, Neeraj Chopra and many others. The conclave will begin with Akhilesh Yadav speaking on his journey in politics 'From Ladka to Bhatija' to NDTV's Ravish Kumar. This will be followed by a debate, 'Gen Next On 2019' which will feature college party leaders like Ankiv Baisoya, President of Delhi University's Students Union and Raghav Chadha, AAP's National Spokesperson.

Baba Ramdev will take the stage next and speak on his rise to become 'The Yogi Billionaire'. Kajol will speak to NDTV's Anjilee Istwal on her journey from a 'New Age Heroine To New Age Mom'. Tejashwi Yadav will chime in next on 'Politics, Nitich Chacha and the Modi Juggernaut'.

Abhishek Bachchan will share the stage with India's leading sportsmen, Amit Panghal, Dutee Chand, Neeraj Chopra and Vinesh Phogat.

Aamir Khan will speak to Ravish Kumar on 'Redefining Superstardom'.

Badshah will conclude the evening with a rendition of his song...

Here are the LIVE Updates from NDTV's youth conclave, NDTV Yuva:

 


Sep 16, 2018
13:17 (IST)
"The RSS has been growing for a while. People have become interested in the growth after Narendra Modi came to power," RSS' Raghav Awasthi says.

"But true that after he came to power, people took interest in his background," he said.


Sep 16, 2018
13:14 (IST)

Sep 16, 2018
13:12 (IST)
NDTV Yuva: "Delhi's youth from urban, rural centres have both joined AAP," says Raghav Chadha

"Delhi has both urban and rural areas. Youth from both places have joined the AAP. They ask all kind of questions, they are very aware," AAP's Raghav Chadha said.
Sep 16, 2018
13:06 (IST)
"Anger in youth over joblessness," RLD's Jayant Chaudhary says on #NDTVYuva

"When I go to villages and meet the youth. I see a change. The social system has changed a lot in the last 10 years," says RLD's Jayant Chaudhary. "There is anger in youth over joblessness," he said.

"The lead influencer in the family is the youth earning in the city, not the elders in villages. Because if then the income was coming from the family farm, today it is coming from what he makes in the city," he added.
Sep 16, 2018
13:04 (IST)

Sep 16, 2018
13:04 (IST)

Sep 16, 2018
13:03 (IST)
Nidhi Kulpati moderates NDTV Yuva's next session, 'Gen Next on 2019' with RSS thinker Raghav Awasthi, Delhi University Students Union president Ankiv Baisoya, AAP's Raghav Chadha, RLD's Jayant Chaudhary and Congress' Sushmita Dev.

Watch on NDTV India and ndtv.in

Sep 16, 2018
13:00 (IST)
NDTV Yuva's 'Gen Next On 2019' Session begins, moderated by Nidhi Kulpati

Sep 16, 2018
12:58 (IST)
Watch : What Akhilesh said about mangoes at #NDTVYuva

Sep 16, 2018
12:55 (IST)

Sep 16, 2018
12:55 (IST)

Sep 16, 2018
12:53 (IST)

Sep 16, 2018
12:51 (IST)
"To save his constituency, PM had to stay in Varanasi for three days": Akhilesh Yadav on NDTV Yuva

"To save his constituency, PM had to stay in Varanasi for three days. To just save his constituence," Akhilesh Yadav said.
Sep 16, 2018
12:44 (IST)
"Can they show somebody who built such a great expressway?" Akhilesh Yadav asks on NDTV Yuva

"There are forces that can't stand me. I will thank the BJP and RSS. They called me backward. But I ask them can they show somebody who built such a great expressway, distribute 18 lakh laptops?," Akhilesh Yadav said.

"Our expressway was probed thrice. There was a minister who kept walking around with a spade," he added.
Sep 16, 2018
12:41 (IST)

Sep 16, 2018
12:40 (IST)
NDTV Yuva: AAP's Raghav Chadha checks in to #NDTVYuva

Sep 16, 2018
12:39 (IST)
Akhilesh Yadav over cleaning the Ganga on NDTV Yuva: "Their (BJP) intent is not clean"

"They say they want to clean the Ganga. How can they do it? Their intent is not clean," Akhilesh Yadav says. "The SP cleaned the Gomti river," he added, saying the Yamuna River should be cleaned first.
Sep 16, 2018
12:35 (IST)
Akhilesh Yadav on NDTV Yuva: "Not true that we don't have a Musli leadership"

"The Samajwadi Party sent the first woman from UP to the Lok Sabha," Akhilesh Yadav tells NDTV's Ravish Kumar.

"It's not true we don't have a Muslim leadership."
Sep 16, 2018
12:33 (IST)

Sep 16, 2018
12:32 (IST)

Sep 16, 2018
12:30 (IST)
"All of social media is now against the BJP," Akhilesh Yadav tell NDTV's Ravish Kumar.
Sep 16, 2018
12:24 (IST)
If you keep the youth fighting among themselves for religion and caste, they will not ask for jobs and income, says Akhilesh Yadav. That's their plan.

We will choose our leader (of the grand alliance) after the elections. We have to stop the BJP. If we can stop the BJP in UP, we can stop them in all of India.
Sep 16, 2018
12:22 (IST)

Sep 16, 2018
12:19 (IST)

When PM Modi reached to Lucknow while looking for black money, he did not find any but he did end up meeting Amar Singh uncle.


Sep 16, 2018
12:17 (IST)
NDTV Yuva: We will be prepared "to take the backseat" in the grand alliance: Akhilesh Yadav

If we (SP) have to take the backseat in the grand alliance, we are prepared. We have to defeat the prevailing forces that are dividing us.
Sep 16, 2018
12:15 (IST)

They create a divide between us based on religion, caste. That is why I am against them, says Akhilesh Yadav.


Sep 16, 2018
12:14 (IST)
NDTV Yuva: "Only an idelogy can fight an ideology, socialism is the answer to their ideology"

"These are the people who did not raise the Indian flag for 70 years," Akhilesh Yadav told NDTV's Ravish Kumar.
Sep 16, 2018
12:10 (IST)
NDTV Yuva: "RSS misled people," says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party lost because the RSS misled people, says Akhilesh Yadav. Not just our parties, but to save the country, we have to stay away from the RSS.


Sep 16, 2018
12:08 (IST)
"Forget 50 years, people will give verdict in 50 weeks," says Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav, on stage, says:
50 years, he said too much.
If I keep cycling, watch after my health, I may live that long.
People who are saying they will rule for 50 years will hardly be around that long.
Forget 50 years, people will give their verdict in 50 weeks.
Sep 16, 2018
12:05 (IST)
Welcome To NDTV Yuva: Ravish Kumar's warm welcome

We envision a youth that questions, seeks answers and questions again, says Ravish Kumar.

It is a dangerous time for democracy when you don't want to think or understand but just follow blindly, he added.

Sep 16, 2018
12:00 (IST)
A message from NDTV's Ravish Kumar before NDTV Yuva

Sep 16, 2018
11:58 (IST)

