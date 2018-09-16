Anger Against Rising Prices Can Cost Modi Government Dearly: Baba Ramdev

Speaking at NDTV's youth conclave, yoga guru Ramdev said rising prices of the petrol and diesel can cost the Modi government dearly. In a candid conversation, he also talked about being an entrepreneur, creating jobs and wellness through yoga.
Here are Ramdev's top quotes from the NDTV Yuva session:
- If the government lets me, and gives some relief in tax, I can give petrol diesel to India at Rs 35-40 per litre. Fuel needs to brought under GST and not the 28 per cent rate.
- Rising prices of things can cost the Modi government very dearly. He will have to act.
- Frustration is a huge problem for the youth. They think they have no opportunities. That's not true. I did not have any godfathers and yet I set this huge enterprise (Patanjali).
- I don't run after money. Money runs after me.
- People who criticise PM Modi - it is their fundamental right. But he has done good work. Launched the Clean India mission, not allowed any major scam. Yes, some political questions are being raised about the Rafale deal.
- I have withdrawn myself politically. I am with all parties and I am with no parties.
- I am a scientific sanyasi. We have more than 300 scientists at Patanjali. Put a very high premium on quality of our products.
- People who are making the cow a religious animal are wrong. Cow has no religion.
- I not saying at all that LGBTQ people should be beaten up with sticks but it is against the order of nature.
- My mantra is don't fall sick. If you fall sick, your entire family suffers. Yoga helps your body's structure and character. A person who does yoga stays fit.