NDTV Wins Journalism Award For Expose On UP's 'Love Jihad' Cases

NDTV's Sreenivasan Jain and Mariyam Alavi have won the International Press Institute (IPI) India Excellence in Journalism Award, 2021.

The award recognises an investigation by the NDTV show 'Reality Check' exposing the Uttar Pradesh police's legally dubious 'love jihad' cases against inter-faith couples.

The award consists of Rs 1 lakh, a trophy and a citation.

The IPI jury is headed by Justice Madan B Lokur, former Judge, Supreme Court of India.

The International Press Institute (IPI) is a global organisation dedicated to the promotion and protection of press freedom and the improvement of journalism practices.