NDTV Tops Reuters Institute Rankings For Most Popular News Brand For 6th Time

And it's a six! NDTV has topped Reuters Institute India reach rankings for the sixth time in a row. And once again both NDTV 24X7 and ndtv.com have claimed the numero uno spots in the prestigious rankings.

Consolidating its dominance in the news landscape, both online and on TV, NDTV has emerged at the top in a survey by the prestigious Reuters Institute at Oxford University. The rankings show audiences' and readers' continuing and growing trust in NDTV.

The Reuters Institute report, 2026, has found that NDTV 24X7 is the country's most-watched news channel and ndtv.com is the country's most popular news website.

NDTV is the undisputed leader in weekly reach across platforms and is the most trusted name across every screen.

As per the Reuters Institute's 2026 report, NDTV accounts for 33% of weekly use across the television, radio and print media. Likewise, ndtv.com, is ahead of the competition with 29% weekly use, says the report. This share is up from 29% in 2025 for NDTV and 28% for ndtv.com.

Explaining the methodology, the Reuters Institute stated that the data are based on survey of mainly English speaking online news users in India, which is a small subset of a larger, more diverse, media market. "Findings in this online poll are not nationally representative and will tend to under-represent the continued importance of traditional media such as TV and print," the report has stated.

Read | NDTV Most Popular For News In India, TV And Digital: Reuters Institute Report

As far as the source of news is concerned, online remains the top mode for most users with 80% saying that they get their news from one or the other online sources, and social media a distant second at 54%. TV remains the third source of news for consumers with 44% still getting their news from TV while Print came last at 35%.

The report also pointed out that most people (47%) share news vis social media, messaging or email.