NDTV Most Popular For News In India, TV And Digital: Reuters Institute Report

Consolidating its dominance in the news landscape, both online and on TV, NDTV has emerged at the top in a survey by the prestigious Reuters Institute at Oxford University. For the fifth time in a row, the survey has found that NDTV 24X7 is the country's most-watched news channel and ndtv.com the country's most popular news website.

As per the Reuters Institute's Digital News Report 2025, NDTV accounts for 29 per cent of weekly use across the television, radio and print media. Likewise, ndtv.com, is ahead of the competition with 28 per cent weekly use, says the Report.

"These data are based on a survey of mainly English-speaking, online news users in India - a small subset of a larger, more diverse, media market. Findings in this online poll are not nationally representative and will tend to under-represent the continued importance of traditional media such as TV and print," said the Reuters Institute, explaining the methodology used in the study.

The report added that when it comes to brand trust, legacy print titles and public broadcasters tend to enjoy higher levels of trust.

"However, brands that are either extremely critical or extremely uncritical of those in positions of power, tend to have lower trust scores in a polarised environment," it said.

The data for India, said the Report, shows a strong preference for smartphones to access news along with social media platforms such as YouTube (55%), WhatsApp (46%), Instagram (37%), and Facebook (36%) being predominantly used for this purpose amongst our primarily English-speaking survey sample.