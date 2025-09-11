What Piyush Goyal Said On Negotiating Trump Tariffs With The US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that teams from New Delhi and Washington were working to conclude negotiations at the earliest, potentially easing America's tariff pressures. Responding to a post by Donald Trump on X regarding the talks, PM Modi said that he looked forward to speaking with the US President.

Amid the ongoing steps towards easing India-US trade tensions, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal shared his insights into the discussions and the Centre's strategy to handle American pressure, including the issue of tariffs.

At the NDTV Profit GST Conclave, Mr Goyal, asked about dealing with Trump, said: "No one can be more unpredictable than you. Once I learn how to deal with the media, then dealing with anyone else doesn't feel difficult."

Asked whether a solution could emerge or if the discussions with the US might continue in circles, Mr Goyal said, "I'm not an astrologer, but my sense is that India is on the right track."

He stressed that the country was acting with its own control, adding the interests of farmers, workers, craftsmen and the MSME sector "must be given the highest priority" in any decision. "I can assure you that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will never compromise on these interests or sectoral priorities," he said, adding that India will remain focused on protecting these key sectors while navigating trade negotiations.

He emphasised that while India was cautious about protecting its domestic priorities, there were ample opportunities for mutually beneficial deals with the United States. "India and the US share a strong mutual understanding between our peoples. The relationship between our leaders, Prime Minister Modi and President Trump, continues to build trust, just as ministries maintain constant engagement," Mr Goyal said.

The minister also highlighted the importance of patience and perseverance in international negotiations. "Sometimes things take time. All good things come after a lot of hard work, patience and effort," he said.

Mr Goyal added that he was confident in India's bright future and believed that those who build strong ties and conduct business with the country would also benefit and grow.