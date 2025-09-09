NDTV Profit GST Conclave Live Updates: NDTV Profit brings to you GST conclave, focused on reforms for a resurgent India, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as guest of Honour. The conclave comes on the heels of latest Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms announced last week. Starting September 22, only two rates will remain - 5 per cent and 18 per cent. There is a special rate of 40 per cent which will apply only to pan masala, cigarette, aerated water with added sugar, carbonated beverages, etc.

The conclave will focus on discussions around GST 2.0 - the reform powering a Viksit Bharat with speakers including Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, and Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran.

Here are the Live Updates on NDTV Profit GST Conclave: