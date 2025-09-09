NDTV Profit GST Conclave Live Updates: NDTV Profit brings to you GST conclave, focused on reforms for a resurgent India, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as guest of Honour. The conclave comes on the heels of latest Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms announced last week. Starting September 22, only two rates will remain - 5 per cent and 18 per cent. There is a special rate of 40 per cent which will apply only to pan masala, cigarette, aerated water with added sugar, carbonated beverages, etc.
The conclave will focus on discussions around GST 2.0 - the reform powering a Viksit Bharat with speakers including Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, and Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran.
Here are the Live Updates on NDTV Profit GST Conclave:
NDTV Profit GST Conclave: Behind-The-Scenes
#GST 2.0 Decoded – What it means for you, businesses & markets.— NDTV Profit (@NDTVProfitIndia) September 9, 2025
Watch #NDTVGSTConclave📺 Live at 3 PM @rahulkanwal @_nirajshah @TamannaInamdar #NDTVGSTConclave #NDTVProfitGSTConclave pic.twitter.com/MpEhzZj6P0
GST Rates Revised: What Gets Cheaper
From groceries and fertilisers to footwear, textiles, and even renewable energy, a broad basket of goods and services is set to become more affordable. Items earlier taxed at 12 per cent and 28 per cent will now largely migrate to the other two slabs, making a wide range of products cheaper.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said many items used by the middle class have been brought under 18 per cent. These include televisions, air-conditioners, and bikes under 350 cc.
NDTV Profit GST Conclave: The Stage Is Set
The stage is all set for the NDTV Profit GST Conclave.
Tune in at 3 pm for expert panels and insightful discussions on GST 2.0, only on NDTV network.
The stage is all set for the #NDTVGSTConclave.— NDTV Profit (@NDTVProfitIndia) September 9, 2025
Tune in at 3:00 pm for expert panels and insightful discussions on GST 2.0, only on NDTV network. #NDTVProfitGSTConclave pic.twitter.com/OXEoXMKfZm
NDTV Profit GST Conclave | GST 2.0: Matters Of States
#GST 2.0: Matters Of States— NDTV Profit (@NDTVProfitIndia) September 9, 2025
In conversation with Harpal Singh Cheema, Radha Krishna Kishore, Manjinder Singh Sirsa at the #NDTVProfitGSTConclave tomorrow at 3.05 pm only on NDTV Network.@mssirsa @HarpalCheemaMLA pic.twitter.com/HIGtjrSZez
NDTV Profit GST Conclave: What Does GST 2.0 Mean For India?
Catch Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman decode GST 2.0 and its role in building Viksit Bharat. Watch Live today, 3 pm onwards, only on NDTV Network.
What does GST 2.0 mean for Bharat?— NDTV Profit (@NDTVProfitIndia) September 9, 2025
Catch Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman decode GST 2.0 and its role in building Viksit Bharat.
Live, September 9, 3 PM onwards, only on NDTV Network.#NDTVProfitGSTConclave #NirmalaSitharamanOnNDTV @nsitharaman @nsitharamanoffc @FinMinIndia pic.twitter.com/NzXWds5ReK