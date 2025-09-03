GST Rates Revised: What Got Cheaper

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council announced today that only two rates will remain from September 22 - 5 per cent and 18 per cent. There is a special rate of 40 per cent which will apply only to pan masala, cigarette, aerated water with added sugar, carbonated beverages, etc.

We look at what has become cheaper:

Milk, roti, paneer, ghee: 5 per cent

Biscuits, sauces, pasta: 5 per cent

Dry fruits, pizza bread: 5 per cent

Oxygen, glucometers, kits: Nil

Critical drugs, bandages: 5 per cent

Soap, shampoo, toothpaste: 5 per cent

Candles, toys, furniture: 5 per cent

Solar, wind devices: 5 per cent

Biogas equipment: 5 per cent

Small cars, bikes: 18 per cent

Luxury cars, big SUVs: 40 per cent

Cigarettes, tobacco, gutkha: 40 per cent

Textiles, TV, cement rationalised to 5 per cent or 18 per cent, based on item classification.