GST Rates Revised: What Got Cheaper

- Only two GST rates remain from September 22: 5 per cent and 18 per cent
- A special 40 per cent GST applies to pan masala, cigarettes, and sugary drinks
- Essential items like milk, roti, and paneer are taxed at 5 per cent
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council announced today that only two rates will remain from September 22 - 5 per cent and 18 per cent. There is a special rate of 40 per cent which will apply only to pan masala, cigarette, aerated water with added sugar, carbonated beverages, etc.
We look at what has become cheaper:
Milk, roti, paneer, ghee: 5 per cent
Biscuits, sauces, pasta: 5 per cent
Dry fruits, pizza bread: 5 per cent
Oxygen, glucometers, kits: Nil
Critical drugs, bandages: 5 per cent
Soap, shampoo, toothpaste: 5 per cent
Candles, toys, furniture: 5 per cent
Solar, wind devices: 5 per cent
Biogas equipment: 5 per cent
Small cars, bikes: 18 per cent
Luxury cars, big SUVs: 40 per cent
Cigarettes, tobacco, gutkha: 40 per cent
Textiles, TV, cement rationalised to 5 per cent or 18 per cent, based on item classification.
