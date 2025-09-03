Advertisement
TVs, ACs, Bikes Under 350 CC To Fall Under 18% GST Slab: Nirmala Sitharaman

There is a special rate of 40 per cent which will apply only to pan masala, cigarette, aerated water with added sugar, carbonated beverages, etc

Read Time: 1 min
TVs, ACs, Bikes Under 350 CC To Fall Under 18% GST Slab: Nirmala Sitharaman
GST Council announced today that only two rates will remain from September 22
New Delhi:

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council announced today that only two rates will remain from September 22 - 5 per cent and 18 per cent. There is a special rate of 40 per cent which will apply only to pan masala, cigarette, aerated water with added sugar, carbonated beverages, etc.

Ms Sitharaman said many items used by the middle class have been brought under 18 per cent. These include televisions, air-conditioners, and bikes under 350 cc.

