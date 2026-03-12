Advertisement
4 minutes ago

Kerala Conclave 2026 LIVE: As Kerala's political conversation intensifies ahead of the elections, NDTV PowerPlay Keralam brings together the leaders and ideas shaping the state's political future, with some of the state's sharpest voices debating its future.

The day-long event will be held today in Thiruvananthapuram, featuring senior political leaders, policymakers, and analysts from across the political spectrum. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will headline the dialogue and address the gathering on 'The Keralam Model', reflecting on governance, welfare, economic priorities, and the broader vision for the state's future.

Among the voices will be Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament, and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Entrepreneur and former Minister of State for Jal Shakti.

Here are the LIVE Updates of NDTV Powerplay Keralam, Kerala Conclave 2026

Mar 12, 2026 09:32 (IST)
NDTV Powerplay Keralam LIVE | Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas Speaks At The Conclave

Mar 12, 2026 09:28 (IST)
NDTV Powerplay Keralam LIVE | All Eyes On Kerala's Future

Mar 12, 2026 08:52 (IST)
NDTV Powerplay Keralam LIVE | Watch: Issues That Will Shape The Kerala Elections

Mar 12, 2026 07:23 (IST)
NDTV Powerplay Keralam LIVE: Key Speakers At NDTV Powerplay Keralam

NDTV PowerPlay Keralam will host an influential lineup of leaders. The key speakers at the NDTV Powerplay Keralam include Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala; John Brittas, Rajya Sabha MP; Shashi Tharoor, Member of Lok Sabha; VD Satheesan, Leader of Opposition, Kerala; Veena George, Minister of Health, Women and Child Development; Ramesh Chennithala, Former Home Minister of Kerala, Congress; PK Kunhalikutty, National Secretary, IUML and Deputy Leader of Opposition, Kerala; Rajeev Chandrasekhar, State President, BJP; and KC Venugopal, Member of Lok Sabha.

Mar 12, 2026 07:22 (IST)
NDTV Powerplay Keralam LIVE: NDTV Decodes The Issues That Will Shape The Election

NDTV Powerplay Keralam LIVE Updates, NDTV Powerplay Keralam, Kerala Elections
