NDTV LearnNXT Conclave 2026: Why Global Education Is Finding A New Home In India

As global education undergoes a major transformation, India is increasingly finding itself at the centre of the conversation. That shift took centre stage at the NDTV LearnNXT Conclave 2026, where educators, policymakers and university leaders gathered to discuss the opportunities and challenges shaping the future of learning. One of the standout sessions at the conclave, themed “Reimagining Education For A Viksit Bharat,” was “Global Classrooms: The Future Of International Education.”

The discussion explored how changing visa policies, rising costs overseas and new education reforms are creating fresh pathways for students to access international education without necessarily leaving India. The panel featured Alison Barrett, MBE, Country Director, British Council India; Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University; and Professor Eloise Phillips, Academic Provost and Associate Vice President (International), University of Southampton, Delhi.

International Education Is Entering A New Phase

For decades, studying abroad was seen as the primary route to a global education. But according to Ravneet Pawha, students today have far more choices.

“I think it is real. There are campuses already operating in India, and it is happening here and now,” she said while discussing the emergence of foreign university campuses in the country.

Pawha explained that these institutions are allowing students to access international degrees and curricula while remaining closer to home. She also emphasised that students should view these campuses as more than overseas brands operating in India.

“It's really important for Indian students to think of the foreign university campuses as a global campus on Indian soil,” she said.

According to her, success lies in blending international standards with local relevance, ensuring that students benefit from both worlds.

Bringing A Global University Experience To India

For Professor Eloise Phillips, establishing a successful international campus goes beyond infrastructure. “For us, it was bringing the Southampton experience to India,” she said. Phillips explained that the goal is to provide students in Delhi with the same learning experience available at Southampton's campuses elsewhere in the world. Academic content, assessments and quality assurance systems are all aligned with global standards.

“All our academic modules are exactly the same,” she said. “We replicate the same programme as we deliver in the UK.”

Phillips further highlighted the rigorous academic processes behind that promise.

“All our assessments follow really strict peer moderation processes,” she noted, adding that external examiners and governance systems help maintain consistency across campuses.

The university has also focused on building an internationally experienced faculty team. “We have faculty from all around the world, and that's what we want to emulate here,” she said.

India's Education Story Is Getting Global Attention

Having spent more than two decades working in India, Alison Barrett believes the country is experiencing a landmark moment in higher education.

“I don't think I've seen any period while I've been in India that matches really the last two or three years,” she said.

Barrett pointed to reforms such as the National Education Policy (NEP), stronger UK-India collaboration and growing international partnerships as key drivers behind the momentum.

“There's been a really strong sense of collaboration, of ensuring that we're working together to create those talent systems for the future,” she added.

She also highlighted a major shift in student expectations. “Students now are a lot more discerning,” Barrett said. “They really want to get value for money.” According to her, students are increasingly looking for educational experiences that combine academic quality with career readiness and future-focused skills.

The Employability Question

One topic that generated strong agreement among the panelists was employability. Pawha argued that universities must remain closely connected to industry requirements.

“If the courses are not aligned to what the industry wants, there's no point in running those courses,” she said.

She described employability as one of the most important priorities for global universities operating today. “Employment and employability is something we work very closely on with industry,” Pawha added. The discussion also touched on how rapidly evolving technologies are changing workforce expectations, making continuous learning more important than ever. What Will Define A Global Graduate By 2030? Asked what qualities students will need to succeed by 2030, the panelists pointed to a combination of technical expertise and human skills. “I think international exposure is absolutely critical,” Barrett said, stressing the importance of intercultural understanding and the ability to work across borders. Pawha highlighted adaptability as a key skill. “What you and I learn today is not going to be relevant maybe in six months,” she said, underlining the need for graduates who can learn, relearn and adapt quickly. Professor Phillips said,

“I think for me personally, it's having that well-rounded graduate."

She emphasised communication, teamwork, flexibility and lifelong learning as qualities that employers increasingly value. As the session concluded, one message stood out: international education is no longer defined by a single destination. Instead, students now have access to multiple pathways, greater flexibility and a wider range of opportunities than ever before. For many, the global classroom may now be much closer to home.