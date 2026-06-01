Future Leaders Emerge As Deakin University, NDTV Celebrate Scholarship Finalists

Deakin University and NDTV came together to celebrate the top 20 finalists of the prestigious Vice Chancellor's Meritorious 100% Scholarship 2025, a programme that promises to reshape lives, redefine futures, and reinforce ties between India and Australia. Priyanka Singh, Executive Director (South Asia), Deakin University, welcomed the finalists with a message that resonated deeply with the spirit of the event. "We call this programme 'changing lives' and there's a reason for that," she said. She added that the initiative is designed not just to provide financial aid, but to transform lives, nurture future leaders, and deepen the relationship between India and Australia.

The scholarship offers a full tuition waiver and prioritised on-campus accommodation. Open to Indian students applying for eligible courses, the final selection involved a high-stakes round where the top 20 presented 90-second elevator pitches to a jury, followed by a 60-second Q&A. Ravneet Pahwa, Vice President, Global Engagement and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, told NDTV,

"The scholarship is a vital part of the Australia-India relationship. These students are torchbearers, ambassadors of this corridor. Over 50 students have already contributed immensely through this programme."

The jury included Ravneet Pahwa, Suchetna Ray, Executive Editor, NDTV, and Dr Kamlesh Vyas, Partner, Deloitte India. Ms Ray praised the finalists' eloquence and clarity.

"What actually stood out among all the 21 students who presented to us were three factors. First is great communication skills, second is clarity from the presentations that they made in 90 seconds, to actually encapsulate a problem, think of a solution and present it so well, speaks volumes about not only their clarity [and] communication skill, [but] also about the sincerity that they have put into it."

Dr Kamlesh Vyas highlighted the uniqueness of the selection method.

"I think this is a brilliant initiative, it really changes lives and I must congratulate Deakin University," he said. "I think the process was quite rigorous. To select students for a scholarship using an innovation challenge and ideas challenge is a brilliant idea. I believe a large number of students have really risen to the challenge and they've done exceedingly well."

For the students, the opportunity goes far beyond financial support.

"This scholarship means a lot to me. It's more than just financial relief," said Arshiya Sharma, one of the finalists.

Ayush Bhattacharya shared, "Well, my family has faced considerable financial hardships... my grandparents faced a lot of medical issues... so this scholarship is like providing me with an opportunity which otherwise I would say would not have been accessible for me." Kashish Gambhir added,

"More than just the financial aid, the scholarship will give me opportunities to explore life in Australia and pursue my dream ahead."

After an intense final round, Deakin University announced the 10 recipients of the 2025 scholarship. Among those honoured were Harshini Ritika Kashor Kumar Singh, Kubam Singh, Muskan, Niha Sunil Kumar Kanet, Praniti Mehra, Priyanchi, Rishita Yadav, and Sanchit Lakshman, who were met with loud applause. Winner Praniti Mehra told NDTV,