NDTV Impact: Urgent Repairs Ordered On Key Bengaluru Stretch Facing Congestion

Road repair work has begun along parts of Bengaluru's Varthur-Gunjur stretch following an NDTV report showing deteriorating infrastructure and severe traffic congestion, particularly affecting schoolchildren and daily commuters. DS Ramesh, Commissioner for Bengaluru East City corporation under Greater Bengaluru Authority, today directed officials to take up urgent repairs to ease traffic problems that have persisted along the busy corridor.

The directions came after NDTV visited Varthur to report on traffic congestion and the poor condition of the roads. Pothole-filling work has begun along Varthur-Gunjur roads following the report. The commissioner has asked officials to address the issues on priority.

Among the immediate instructions is a directive to resolve the culvert slab issue on Gunjur Road. Officials have also been asked to explore an alternative route to ensure the smoother movement of vehicles, and repair potholes at Varthur Junction. The directions also include strict action against people illegally dumping waste, coordination with traffic police during road repair works and the establishment of a smoother entry and exit system at Gunjur Palya.

Daily traffic conditions on the route connecting Varthur and Gunjur with Whitefield have been a cause of concern for thousands of commuters.

The corridor serves a large number of residential communities and educational institutions, with school buses forming a big part of the daily traffic. The problems have become particularly visible during school commuting hours.

On Thursday evening, students returning home from schools in and around Varthur and Gunjur were caught in a massive traffic jam. Parents said several children spent more than two hours travelling a distance of barely five to six kilometres.