NDTV Explains: What Is Lok Sabha Ethics Committee Hearing Mahua Moitra Case

Mahua Moitra is the Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP from Bengal's Krishnanagar (File).

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee will meet Thursday to probe allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who has been accused taking money to ask, in Parliament, questions allegedly designed to target the Adani Group. In its first sitting today, the committee will record statements from BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who had first written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to start the inquiry.

The committee will also hear from Jai Anant Dehadrai, the lawyer who wrote to the Supreme Court. Mr Dehradai, whom Ms Moitra called a "jilted ex", claims "irrefutable evidence" of businessman Darshan Hiranandani giving the Trinamool leader bribes to ask questions critical of the Adani Group.

Ms Moitra, a fierce critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, has denied all allegations and said that she is ready to answer questions from the committee.

Mahua Moitra Lok Sabha Ethics Case Procedure

Complaints against "unethical conduct" of sitting MPs must be made in writing to the Speaker.

The complainant must also "submit supporting evidence, documentary or otherwise to substantiate the allegations". The Lok Sabha rulebook further states complaints "based on unsubstantiated media reports shall not be entertained". As part of these rules, Mr Dubey will have also submitted an affidavit affirming his "complaint is not false, frivolous or vexatious and is made in good faith".

Lok Sabha Ethics Committee

The committee will consist of no more than 15 Members of Parliament nominated by the Speaker, and these members shall not hold office for more than a year, the Lok Sabha's rules state.

The committee shall first conduct a preliminary inquiry.

On completion of this, if there is a prima facie case, the committee will investigate further and present its findings as a report, which will include recommended actions, before the Speaker.

The report may also be tabled before the House; this is at the Speaker's discretion.

Once the report is tabled and any member moves for it to be considered, the Speaker may put the question to the House. Before that the Speaker may permit a debate, not exceeding thirty minutes.

There is a separate 10-member ethics committee for the Rajya Sabha.

Lokpal Complaint Against Mahua Moitra

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has also complained to the Lokpal, the anti-corruption watchdog. On Wednesday he posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the Lokpal had taken note of his complaint

Mahua Moitra Cash-For-Query Case

Mahua Moitra has been accused of receiving Rs 2 crore in cash from businessman Darshan Hiranandani for asking questions in Parliament. Hiranandani had alleged Ms Moitra shared her Lok Sabha e-mail ID so he could send her information targeting the Adani Group and she could raise questions in the Parliament. He claimed she later gave him the login so he could post directly.

"Mahua Moitra wanted to quickly make a name for herself... She was advised that the shortest possible route... is by personally attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he alleged in the affidavit.

This week the BJP's Nishikant Dubey, whose letter sparked the ethics investigation, posted on X (formerly Twitter), "The question (is) about Parliament's decorum... national security..."

The retort came after Ms Moitra took a jab at the MP from Jharkhand's Godda, doubling down on allegations he holds fake degrees. Earlier, the BJP leader had dismissed the allegations.

