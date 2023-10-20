"Got Darshan Hiranandani Affidavit": Ethics Committee On Mahua Moitra Case

The Lok Sabha ethics committee today said it has received the affidavit by industrialist Darshan Hiranandani alleging that he bribed Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra to ask questions in the Parliament and will conduct a comprehensive probe into all the charges.

In his affidavit, Mr Hiranandani claimed that he gave bribes to Ms Moitra to get her Parliament login credentials and ask questions in the house. He also claimed she saw attacking the Adani Group as a way to become famous.

BJP's Nishikant Dubey brought forth the allegations in front of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accusing the Trinamool leader of breach of parliamentary privilege, contempt of the House, and criminal conspiracy.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, head of the ethics committee Vinod Sonkar said, "We have received Darshan Hiranandani's affidavit. The committee will hear Mr Dubey's complaint on October 26. He has been asked to present evidence in front of the committee."

Calling the allegations very serious, Mr Sonkar said that the committee will first examine Mr Dubey's letter and Mr Hiranandani's affidavit. We will then also hear Ms Moitra's version, who has vehemently denied the charges and said she is prepared for any inquiry.

"The allegations are very serious. The case has gone beyond the prima facie evidence which is why we are examining it," Mr Sonkar said.

Ms Moitra, the Lok Sabha MP representing Krishnanagar in West Bengal, has sought a permanent injunction against Mr Dubey, Mr Dehadrai, social media platform X, search engine Google, and YouTube and to restrain them from making, publishing, and circulating per se defamatory, ex facie false and malicious statements against her.