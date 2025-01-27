NDTV Explainer: Symptoms Of Guillain-Barre Syndrome And How To Prevent It

A man in Maharashtra, who was suspected to have Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) died in the Solapur district today while the number of cases of the immunological nerve disorder crossed 100 in Pune.

This is reportedly the first death in Maharashtra due to GBS. The 40-year-old man, a native of Solapur, had come to Pune, where he is suspected to have contracted the disease.

The Union health ministry has sent a team to Pune's Sinhgad area, where the outbreak is currently concentrated.

Symptoms Of GBS

GBS is a neurological disorder in which the body's immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system. This is part of the nervous system outside the brain and spinal cord. The onset of GBS is quite sudden and unexpected.

The first symptoms of Guillain-Barre Syndrome include weakness or tingling sensations. They usually start in the legs and can spread to the arms and face, states the World Health Organization.

Many people have back pain or pain in the arms or legs. A nervous system exam usually reveals a loss of all deep tendon reflexes.

For some people, these symptoms can lead to paralysis of the legs, arms, or muscles in the face. In approximately one third of people, the chest muscles are affected, making it hard to breathe, WHO said.

The ability to speak and swallow may become affected in severe cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

Patients with GBS need immediate hospitalization and the symptoms can develop over a few days or a few weeks, with the greatest weakness occurring within the first couple of weeks after symptoms appear, states Johns Hopkins Medicine.

How To Prevent GBS?

The state health department in an advisory shared that one can prevent GBS up to a certain extent by taking general precautions such as drinking boiled water/ bottled water, washing fruits, and vegetables thoroughly before eating, properly cooking poultry and meat; avoiding raw or undercooked food, especially salads, eggs, kebabs or seafood.

It also suggested keeping raw and cooked foods separate, disinfecting kitchen surfaces and utensils after handling raw meat, as well as adopting general hygiene measures like frequent hand washing with soap, especially before eating and after using the toilet.