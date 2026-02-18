How Articul8 CEO Arun Subramaniyan Moved From Aerospace To Artificial Intelligence

NDTV is hosting the Ind.AI Summit, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders and technology experts to discuss the future of artificial intelligence. Among those set to attend is Arun Subramaniyan, founder and CEO of Articul8 AI.

Subramaniyan previously served as Vice President of Cloud and AI, Strategy and Execution at Intel Corporation.

The Ind.AI Summit is built around two pillars - India's human-centric AI agenda for the world, and safe, responsible and impact-driven AI. It focuses on how technology can drive inclusive growth, support innovation and address societal challenges, while maintaining safeguards and accountability.

Who Is Arun Subramaniyan?

Arun K Subramaniyan is the founder and CEO of Articul8 AI, a company that builds generative AI tools for large businesses. He started Articul8 in 2024.

Subramaniyan earned his BS in Aerospace Engineering from Madras Institute of Technology, where he received the University Gold Medal. He then completed his MS and PhD in Aeronautics and Astronautics Engineering from Purdue University in the US.

Subramaniyan began his career at Purdue University as a Graduate Research Assistant and later worked as a Lab Manager.

In 2009, he joined GE Global Research as a Research Engineer. Over the next several years, he moved into leadership roles. He later became R&D Manager.

In 2017, he moved to GE Oil & Gas Digital and then to Baker Hughes (BHGE Digital) as Vice President of Data Science & Analytics, where he led industrial AI initiatives.

In 2019, he joined Amazon Web Services as Head of Machine Learning, Quantum Computing and HPC Solutions. He led advanced computing programmes, including large-scale COVID-19 modelling efforts and a TOP500-ranked supercomputing run in 2021.

In 2022, he became Vice President, Cloud & AI Strategy and Execution at Intel Corporation.

In January 2024, he founded Articul8 AI, where he serves as CEO. He is also a Harvard Executive Fellow at Harvard Business School.

Articul8 AI

Articul8 AI is a US-based enterprise generative AI company founded in 2024.

The company was formed with backing from Intel Corporation and DigitalBridge.

Articul8 builds AI software for large businesses, especially in industries like finance, energy, manufacturing and semiconductors. Its platform focuses on domain-specific AI models that are designed to work with company data in secure environments.

The company allows deployment across cloud, on-premise and hybrid systems. It has also partnered with major cloud providers and raised significant funding, including a Series B round in 2026 that valued the company at over $500 million.