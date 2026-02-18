"Chernobyl-Scale Disaster" Warning In AI Guru Stuart Russell's Note To World

The world does not have an answer yet to what would happen to humanity if machines start 'thinking', UC Berkeley professor Stuart Russell said at the NDTV Ind.AI Summit today. The only way world leaders could be jolted to act on the ethical and safety side of development of artificial intelligence would be a disaster whose scale is similar to the Chernobyl accident, the Distinguished Professor of Computer Science told NDTV.

"Some of the CEOs, pretty much all the leading CEOs, have admitted there is enormous risk to humanity. Privately, they will say, 'I wish I could stop'. The one person who said it publicly is Dario Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic," Russell, who is also the president of the International Association for Safe and Ethical AI, and features among Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in AI 2025, told NDTV.

"But I have heard similar things in private from the other CEOs, to the point where one of them said the scenarios are so grim that the best case would be a Chernobyl-scale disaster. Because that would get governments to regulate," he said.

Russell appealed to governments to recognise the risks of AI early on and protect their people.

"Look at what the risks are, and set acceptable levels of risk for each type of consequences that we might be considering," he said.