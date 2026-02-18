Higher Frequency DNA Mutations Found In Children Of Chernobyl Cleanup Workers

Children of workers who cleaned up the Chernobyl nuclear disaster site have a higher frequency of DNA mutations, a study published in Scientific Reports found. The researchers analysed the genomes of 130 children of Chernobyl cleanup workers and compared the findings to those who were not exposed. For the study, they specifically looked for clustered de novo mutations (cDNMs), instead of all new DNA mutations. The cDNMs are small groups of genetic changes appearing close together in a child's genome that are absent in both parents. They are linked to both environmental impacts and natural processes.

They found an average of 2.65 clustered de novo mutations (cDNMs) per child, compared to 0.88 cDNMs in children of unexposed parents. "We found a significant increase in the cDNM count in offspring of irradiated parents, and a potential association between the dose estimations and the number of cDNMs in the respective offspring," write the researchers in their published paper.

"Despite uncertainty concerning the precise nature and quantity of the IR involved, the present study is the first to provide evidence for the existence of a transgenerational effect of prolonged paternal exposure to low-dose IR on the human genome."

The study found a direct association between the intensity of the parents' radiation exposure and the number of mutations in the children. Despite the increased mutations, the risk of disease in the children was found to be extremely low, with most mutations located in non-coding regions of DNA.

Dogs Of Chernobyl Turn Bright Blue

Last year, shocking images from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant area showed several dogs with bright blue fur. The images were shared by an organisation named Dogs of Chernobyl, who are the caretakers of these dogs.

These dogs are the descendants of pets that were left behind after the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster. They have also become an unlikely symbol of survival in the Chernobyl exclusion zone, where wildlife has thrived in the absence of human activity.