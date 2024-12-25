NDA Will Contest Bihar Assembly Polls Under Nitish Kumar's Leadership: JDU

Union Minister and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Tuesday said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will contest 2025 Bihar Assembly election under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"In the 2025 Bihar Assembly election, the NDA will contest under the leadership of Nitish Kumar," Ranjan Singh told ANI.

The ruling NDA did well in the Lok Sabha polls in Bihar. Apart from BJP, NDA in Bihar includes JD-U, LJP (Ram Vilas) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular).

Nitish Kumar toppled the Mahagathbandhan government a few months before the 2024 Lok Sabha election and again formed an government with the BJP.

BJP is senior partner in the NDA in the state. While BJP has 84 MLAs, JD(U) has 48 in the State Assembly.

State BJP leaders have said that the assembly polls will be held under leadership of Nitish Kumar.

