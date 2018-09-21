NCP's Nawab Malik Gets Defamation Notice From Sanatan Sanstha Over Report

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik says he will fight the organisation in the court.

The right-wing organisation Sanatan Sanstha has sent a legal notice to NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik over a news report, alleging defamation.

Mr Malik's statements in a report published by a Marathi newspaper on August 11, carrying the headline "Sanatan Sanstha (involved) in terror activities - Nawab", caused "irreparable loss" to the Sanstha and lowered its reputation, it said.

While the notice, dated September 17, sought damages of Rs. 10 crore from Mr Malik and the newspaper, the NCP leader said he would fight the organisation in the court.

The Sanstha's spokesperson confirmed that it has sent the notice.

The Sanatan Sanstha was recently, in news when it was found that Vaibhav Raut, one of the persons arrested by the Maharashtra police for an alleged conspiracy to carry out blasts in the state, had purportedly mentioned on his Facebook page that he was the Sanstha's member.

While the Sanstha has denied any connection with Raut, Opposition NCP and Congress demanded a ban on it for alleged links to terror activities.

Mr Malik today tweeted that he would give a reply to the notice and expose the Sanstha. He was "grateful" to the Sanstha for giving him an opportunity to prove his allegations in the court, he said.

The organisation had come under the scanner earlier when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Dr Virendra Tawde of Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, the Sanstha's offshoot, in the rationalist rationalist Narendra Dabholkar murder case.