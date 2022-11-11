Sharad Pawar's NCP's Leader Arrested For Stopping Marathi Film's Screening

Former Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad was arrested today, days after he stopped the screeening of a Marathi film and thrashed viewers in Thane.

The incident occurred on Monday night when Mr Awhad, Shard Pawar's party leader, and his supporters allegedly gatecrashed into the multiplex in Thane city and disrupted the screening of Har Har Mahadev over the alleged "distortion of history".

Earlier on Tuesday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said beating up movie-goers for watching Har Har Mahadev will not be tolerated and action will be taken against people involved in such incidents.

"People are permitted to register their opposition democratically. I have not seen the movie and I am not aware of the controversy," said Mr Fadnavis.