NCP Worker Thrashed After Showing Black Flag To Pragya Thakur In Bhopal

The NCP worker was beaten inside SDM office in Bhopal.

A Nationalist Congress party (NCP) worker was thrashed by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers after he allegedly showed black flags to Pragya Thakur at SDM office in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal today.

A video shows BJP workers raising slogans and slapping the NCP worker, following which he was taken away by the police from the SDM office.

Earlier in the day, Pragya Thakur, who is contesting against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, held a roadshow in Bhopal. Yesterday, she had filed her nomination papers.

Pragya Thakur is among the seven accused facing trial in the Malegaon blast case, wherein six people were killed and a dozen others were injured when a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon on September 29, 2008.

On April 17, Pragya Thakur had formally joined the BJP. The move invited criticism from several opposition leaders who have slammed the BJP for fielding a terror accused in the Lok Sabha elections.

Pragya Thakur courted controversy when she made remarks in reference to Babri Masjid demolition and late Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare.

Subsequently, the Election Commission (EC) took cognisance and issued notices to Pragya Thakur for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Polling in Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency will be held on May 12 and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.