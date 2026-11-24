Padmasinh Patil, the 36-year-old son of NCP leader Ranjitsinh Patil, was detained in Maharashtra's Kolhapur after a speeding car allegedly driven by him while under the influence of alcohol rammed into a scooter, killing two men.

The crash took place at around 11:45 pm on Sunday on the road between Shivaji University and Shahu Toll Naka, a police official said on Monday.

The VinFast electric car collided with a Honda Activa carrying cousins Umesh Vilas Patharut, 32, and Ganesh Sunil Patharut, 34. Both men, residents of Patharut Galli near Cyber Chowk in Kolhapur, sustained serious injuries.

They were taken to a hospital in Rajarampuri before being shifted to another medical facility, where doctors declared them dead, the official said.

"The car was being driven at high speed and in a negligent manner by Padmasinh Ranjitsinh Patil, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol," the official said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Patil allegedly fled the scene after the collision but was arrested later, Rajarampuri police station inspector Santosh Doke told PTI. He will be produced in court.

Police have registered charges against him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash and negligent driving, drunk driving and failing to fulfil the immediate duties of a driver following an accident, among other offences.