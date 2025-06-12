Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

NCP Leader Sunil Tatkare's Relative Among Cabin Crew Of Plane That Crashed In Ahmedabad

"Aparna Mahadik is the daughter-in-law of my younger sister. Her family lives in Goregaon in Mumbai," Tatkare, MP from Raigad, told PTI.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
NCP Leader Sunil Tatkare's Relative Among Cabin Crew Of Plane That Crashed In Ahmedabad
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner was carrying 242 people.
Mumbai:

Maharashtra NCP chief Sunil Tatkare on Thursday said senior crew member Aparna Mahadik who was on board the Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad, is related to him.

"Aparna Mahadik is the daughter-in-law of my younger sister. Her family lives in Goregaon in Mumbai," Tatkare, MP from Raigad, told PTI.

"My nephew -- Aparna's husband -- is also an Air India cabin crew. He was in Delhi. The Mahadik family has been informed about the tragedy," he said.

Aparna Mahadik (42) was on board the Air India flight AI171 that tragically crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport . The Boeing 787 Dreamliner was carrying 242 people.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Sunil Tatkare, Sunil Tatkare Air India Crash, Ahmedabad Plane Crash Air India Plane Crash Plane Crash Ahmedabad Air India Crash Air India Plane Crash Ahmedabad Air India Flig
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com