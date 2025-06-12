NCP Leader Sunil Tatkare's Relative Among Cabin Crew Of Plane That Crashed In Ahmedabad

Maharashtra NCP chief Sunil Tatkare on Thursday said senior crew member Aparna Mahadik who was on board the Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad, is related to him.

"Aparna Mahadik is the daughter-in-law of my younger sister. Her family lives in Goregaon in Mumbai," Tatkare, MP from Raigad, told PTI.

"My nephew -- Aparna's husband -- is also an Air India cabin crew. He was in Delhi. The Mahadik family has been informed about the tragedy," he said.

Aparna Mahadik (42) was on board the Air India flight AI171 that tragically crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport . The Boeing 787 Dreamliner was carrying 242 people.

