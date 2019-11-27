All NCP MLAs Want Ajit Pawar To Come Back, Says Chhagan Bhujbal

Ajit Pawar had helped the BJP pull an incredible coup.

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday said that the party leaders want Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar to stay in NCP's fold.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting at party chief Sharad Pawar's residence, Mr Bhujbal said, "Everyone, all the MLAs, want Ajit Pawar to come back to the NCP. We requested the party leadership and also insisted Ajit Pawar talk to Sharad Pawar. They have met but we don't know what they discussed in the meeting."

Mr Bhujbal said that discussions were also held by his party leaders on the future course of action of NCP which has entered into an alliance with Shiv Sena and Congress to form government in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Raosaheb Patil Danve has claimed that Ajit Pawar has not betrayed the party.

"I don''t think he (Ajit Pawar) has betrayed us but he should be asked why he went there to meet him, I can't say anything," he said.

The developments come after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari announced that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the Chief Minister on November 28.

