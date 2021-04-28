Sharad Pawar Discharged From Hospital: Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Earlier this month Sharad Pawar, 80, had also undergone a gall bladder surgery. (File)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar was discharged from a hospital today after undergoing a medical procedure to remove a mouth ulcer, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said.

Mr Pawar, who underwent the procedure on Sunday, was in good health, he added.

"Our party President Sharad Pawar saheb has been discharged from hospital today and is in good health. He will be resting at home as advised by his doctors," said Malik, national spokesperson of the NCP.

Earlier this month Mr Pawar, 80, had also undergone a gall bladder surgery.