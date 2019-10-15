Naxal Killed In Encounter With Police In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

The skirmish took place around 9.30 am at a forest in Tulsi Dongri area. (Representational)

A Naxal was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday, police said.

The skirmish took place around 9.30 am at a forest in Tulsi Dongri area when a team of the Special Task Force and District Reserve Group was out on a counter-insurgency exercise along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border, Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operation) Sundarraj P told PTI.

The gunbattle broke out between the two sides when a patrolling team was cordoning off the Tulsi Dongri area, a Maoist hideout located about 350 km from Raipur.

After guns fell silent, the body of a Naxal, identified as Kosa, the deputy commander of Mahupadhar local organisation squad of Darbha Division of Maoists, was recovered from the spot, the official said.

Besides, a country-made pistol, a large number of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other Naxal material were also seized from the site, he said, adding that search operation was still underway in the area.





