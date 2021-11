The Navy officer was drowned to death at Kovalam beach. (Representational)

A Lieutenant Commander of the Indian Navy died due to drowning at Kovalam beach near Tamil Nadu's Chennai during a vacation with his family on Thursday.

As per Navy officials, Lieutenant Commander JR Suresh was posted in Delhi and was visiting the beach on a vacation.

"The body of the officer has been recovered at Kelambakkam today. He was posted in Delhi and was on vacation to Kovalam along with his family," the officials said.