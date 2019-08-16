Navy Helps Injured Crew On Japanese Warship, Evacuates Him To Mumbai

The injured crew member was evacuated to Naval Air Enclave at Santacruz

The Indian Navy on Friday rushed to the help of an injured crew member on board a Japanese warship from where he was later evacuated for further medical treatment.

While responding to a request for medical evacuation from "JMSDF Sazanami", the Navy launched a Sea King helicopter from INS Shikra and landed on the Japanese ship at sea, situated around 235 km off Mumbai.

"#BridgesOfFriendship #MedEvac Responding to a request for medical evacuation from @jmsdf_pao_eng warship Sazanami, a Sea King helicopter of #IndianNavy was launched from INS Shikra with a medical team," Navy spokesperson tweeted.

The injured crew member was evacuated to Naval Air Enclave at Santacruz. Later, the Japanese Consulate shifted him to a local hospital.

"The helicopter landed on the Japanese ship at sea, 234 Km off Mumbai and evacuated the injured crew member to the Naval Air Enclave at Santacruz. The patient was then shifted to a local hospital by the Japanese Consulate," the spokesperson said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.