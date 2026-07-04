Navy Chopper Rescues Injured Seafarer From Oil Tanker Off Mumbai Coast

An Indian Navy Sea King helicopter undertook an urgent medical evacuation of an injured seafarer on Saturday from SCI crude oil tanker MT Desh Shakti off the coast of Mumbai, the Navy said.

In spite of a 'red alert' due to incessant rains, poor visibility and rough seas, the helicopter skilfully evacuated the injured seafarer utilising a rescue basket, the Navy statement added.

"Indian Navy Sea King helicopter from INS Shikra undertook urgent medical evacuation of an injured seafarer from SCI crude oil tanker MT Desh Shakti off Mumbai on July 4. After stabilising the patient onboard helicopter, he was transported ashore for urgent medical care," it said.

The mission reaffirms the Indian Navy's commitment to safeguarding lives at sea and its reputation as First Responders in the IOR, the statement added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)