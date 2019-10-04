Navratri Day 6 Worships Warrior Goddess Katyayani. Know About Her

Goddess Katyayani rides on the magnificent lion and depicted with four hands.

On the sixth day of Navratri today, Goddess Katyayani is worshipped. Navratri, the nine-day festival, is dedicated to nine forms of the goddess and on each day, a special colour is worn and a special offering is made to the goddess. On the sixth day of Navratri, colour green is worn by the devotees as a dedication to Goddess Katyayani as the colour symbolises new beginnings and evokes a sense of growth, fertility, peace and serenity. On this day, coconut is offered to goddess Katyayani.

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Katyayani was created from the combined energies of the gods to end demon Mahishasura. She is the fierce form of Shakti or Durga and for this reason called the warrior goddess. Goddess Katyayani rides on the magnificent lion and depicted with four hands. She carries lotus flower and sword in her left hand and keeps her right hands in different mudras.

The auspicious Navratri festival will continue till October 7 and Vijaydashmi will be celebrated on October 8.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared a tweet praying to the goddess. "I pray that with Goddess Katyayani's grace, the countrymen remain healthy and disease-free."

Navratri marks the arrival of the autumn season in India. The tenth day after Navratri is celebrated as Vijayadashami or Dussehra when the idols of Goddess Durga are immersed into the water body.

