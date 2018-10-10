'Vrat Ka Khana' To Be Part Of Railways E-Catering Menu During Navratri

The IRCTC wants to make travel during Navratri less of a hassle for those observing a fast

Railways will offer 'vrat ka khana' (food during fasting) as a part of its e-catering menu during the Navratri festival which started on Wednesday, IRCTC said.

The Railways' catering arm said that keeping in mind the ritualistic fast observed by many during the festival, it has been decided to introduce them in its menu from October 10-18.

It consists of satvik diet like sabudana, sendha namak, kuttu ka atta, and certain vegetables.

"This year IRCTC, in a bid to make train travel during this time of the year less of a hassle, is offering 'vrat ka khana' as a part of its e-catering menu," the IRCTC statement said.

These special meals will be available through select restaurants and at hand-picked stations on the Indian Railways network.

As on date, it will be available at Nagpur, Ambala, Jaipur, Itarsi, Jhansi, Nasik, Ratlam, Daund, Mathura, Nizamuddin and Lucknow, it said.

Items like Navratri thali, sabudana khichdi, lassi, fruit chats can be pre-ordered on IRCTC's e-Catering website or 'Food-on-track' app.

Orders can be placed at least two hours before scheduled journey time with a valid PNR, it said, adding passengers may opt to pre-pay or pay on delivery, based on convenience.