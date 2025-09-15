Video: After Accident, Accused Driver Pulled Out Of Overturned BMW

In another video of the aftermath of the crash in which a finance ministry official was killed in Delhi, passersby can be seen pulling out the woman who was behind the wheel of the BMW which caused the accident.

The video shows three men and a woman pulling out Gaganpreet Kaur, from the overturned BMW X5 which rammed into a motorcycle, killing finance ministry deputy secretary Navjot Singh, 52, and leaving his wife, Sandeep Kaur, seriously injured. The damaged motorcycle can be seen next to the car, as can Navjot's body.

Sources in the Delhi Police said the car had hit a divider before ramming into the bike.

The accident took place near a metro station on the Dhaula Kuan- Delhi Cantonment stretch on Sunday afternoon and Gaganpreet and her husband, Parikshit Makkar, took Navjot and Sandeep to the hospital in a van with the help of a good Samaritan named Gulfam. Instead of taking them to a hospital nearby, however, they asked Gulfam to drive to NuLife hospital in GTB Nagar, about 19 km from where the accident occurred.

Navjot and Sandeep's son, Navnoor, told NDTV there is a chance his father could have been saved if he had been taken to a hospital which was close to the accident site. "They had gone to the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara when the accident happened. It didn't make sense that they were taken to a hospital so far away. Time is of the essence after an accident," he said.

Navjot's family has also alleged attempts were made to tamper with evidence at the hospital and it later emerged that Gaganpreet's father is one of three people who own it.

Gaganpreet, 38, who was also admitted to the hospital with minor injuries, was arrested on Monday for rash driving culpable homicide and destruction of evidence.

Navjot's father, Balwant Singh, a retired Indian Air Force Official, said on Monday that his son rode very carefully and "everything was over" for their family.

"I cannot believe that my son is no more... Everything is over," he said.

Navjot was in charge of the work done by the United Nations Development Program and was due for a promotion in six months.

"My son was a topper from the beginning. He was to be promoted in six months. He used to ride very carefully. I still lost him," he said.