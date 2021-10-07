Navjot Sidhu, Supporters Detained In Saharanpur En Route Lakhimpur Kheri

Navjot Sidhu and his supporters were stopped by Uttar Pradesh police at Saharanpur.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and his supporters were detained today while they were on their way to Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh which is on the boil after a group of farmers were run over by a Union Minister's car.

Mr Sidhu and his supporters, about 150 in number, were stopped by Uttar Pradesh police at Saharanpur.

Earlier in the day, Mr Sidhu had tweeted photographs of him and his supporters. Mr Sidhu, who recently resigned as Punjab Congress chief amid the crisis in the state party unit, demanded the arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son and threatened to go on a hunger strike.

Leading the march to Lakhimpur Kheri, he said, "If arrests are not made or he (MoS Teni's son) doesn't join the investigation by tomorrow, then I will sit on hunger strike."

Eight people, four of them farmers, died in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday after a convoy of cars, including one owned by Union Minister Ajay Mishra and allegedly driven by his son Ashish, rammed into a group of farmers holding a protest.

Following the incident, several Opposition leaders, including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were detained when they tried to reach Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the family members of the farmers killed in Sunday's incident.

Hitting out the detention, Mr Sidhu had then tweeted, "54 hours passed !! @priyankagandhi Ji has not been produced before any Court ... unlawful detention beyond 24 hours is a clear violation of the fundamental rights. BJP & UP Police :- You are violating the spirit of the Constitution, impinging on our basic human rights !!"

Yesterday, the Uttar Pradesh government said Ms Gandhi Vadra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and three others will be allowed to visit Lakhimpur Kheri.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 45 lakh for the families of those killed in Sunday's violence. It has also said a panel headed by a retired high court judge will investigate the incident.

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, has sought a status report from the state government and asked how many people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.