Not Associated With Any Party Now, Says Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Navjot Sidhu has been upset over being denied ticket for Lok Sabha elections early this year.

Distancing herself from the Congress, Navjot Kaur Sidhu has said she is no more associated with any party now, and that she will focus on social work.

She made the remarks on Tuesday near Verka, a suburb near Amritsar, where she had gone for inaugurating an event.

Ms Sidhu has been upset over being denied ticket for Lok Sabha elections early this year. She tried to get nomination from Amritsar and then Chandigarh. But the party chose to field veteran Pawan Kumar Bansal from Chandigarh.

Sources say her move could be a pressure tactic as Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh may soon expand his Cabinet, and there could be chance for her husband to get a cabinet berth again.

The couple was in the BJP before joining the Congress and she was a minister in the Akali-BJP government.

Navjot Kaur has alleged that many leaders in the Congress have given wrong feedback to the Chief Minister about her husband and conspired against him.

After joining Congress, Mr Sidhu was made a minister, but he could not get along with the Chief Minister, so he resigned. He was upset that his department was changed without taking him into confidence.

Mr Sidhu did not compaign for the party in the recent Assembly polls in neighbouring Haryana. His close aides said he was working for his constituency in Amritsar.

Navjot Kaur has said she will work for her assembly and will be ready to protest if her demands are ignored. But she said her husband Navjot Singh Sidhu is in Congress and is working for the party, but she did not answer why he chose to stay away from the compaign.



