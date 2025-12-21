Navi Mumbai Airport To Offer Digital-First Passenger Communication, Free Wi-Fi

Adani Group's Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL) will deploy a digital-first passenger communication system anchored by free high-speed Wi-Fi when the airport begins commercial operations on December 25.

Passengers connecting to the airport's Wi-Fi network will receive real-time updates through the Adani OneApp, which will function as a virtual assistant, guiding travellers across key touchpoints at the terminal, sources said.

The Wi-Fi-enabled app will deliver flight status alerts, boarding gate information, schedules and other operational notifications directly to passengers' mobile phones. The initiative aims to reduce reliance on physical information counters and static display boards while providing personalised, timely updates.

Adani OneApp will also offer information on food and beverage outlets, retail stores, lounges and other terminal facilities, allowing passengers to better plan their time at the airport.

NMIAL will provide free Wi-Fi speeds of up to 10 Mbps across the terminal. Airport officials said the network is designed to ensure high throughput and stability even during peak traffic, supporting messaging, digital payments, app-based cab bookings, emails, streaming and video calls.

As part of its connectivity plan, NMIAL has partnered with state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) to deploy mobile network services at the airport. The collaboration aligns with the government's 'Made in India' initiative, with BSNL using indigenous telecom infrastructure developed by C-DoT, Tejas Networks and TCS.

BSNL is rolling out its indigenous 4G network nationwide, which is 4G/5G-ready, and plans to upgrade to 5G in key metros, including Mumbai. At NMIA, BSNL will provide voice and data services for passengers, airport staff and operations, complementing the Wi-Fi network.

Developed as Mumbai's second airport, NMIA will initially handle a limited number of flights before scaling up in phases. Officials said operational readiness checks and system trials are underway to ensure digital services are fully functional ahead of the opening.

The airport, being developed by NMIAL in which the Adani Group holds a 74 per cent stake, is scheduled to commence commercial operations on December 25.

Built at an initial cost of Rs 19,650 crore, the first phase will have a capacity to handle 20 million passengers annually, with plans to scale up to 90 million passengers over time, easing capacity constraints at Mumbai's existing airport and supporting long-term growth in the region's air traffic.

