Naveen Patnaik's BJD Demands Removal Of BJP MLA As Leader Of Opposition

Jaynarayan Mishra on Wednesday stirred controversy by allegedly pushing a woman police

The women's wing of the ruling BJD in Odisha staged a dharna here on Thursday demanding the removal of Jaynarayan Mishra from the post of the Leader of Opposition for allegedly misbehaving with a woman police officer in Sambalpur.

Mr Mishra on Wednesday stirred controversy by allegedly pushing a woman police officer during a BJP protest in Sambalpur.

The incident took place in front of the district collector's office, as part of the party's statewide stir on "worsening" law and order.

The BJP too staged a dharna near Raj Bhavan, claiming that there was a bid to eliminate Mr Mishra, also the BJP MLA from Sambalpur, for criticising the state government in connection with the assassination of ex-minister Naba Kishore Das.

Members of the BJD and BJP also burnt effigies of the Leader of Opposition and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik respectively.

Holding placards and banners, the BJD activists who were on a dharna on MG Road, accused Mishra of pushing and assaulting the woman police officer.

The protesters also demanded an apology from Mr Mishra.

BJD spokesperson Shreemayee Mishra claimed Jaynarayan Mishra to be a "habitual offender", with 14 cases including murder registered against him.

Meanwhile, members of the saffron party demanded the chief minister's resignation for allegedly failing to maintain law and order in the state.

The BJP for the last two days was holding demonstration across the state over the "worsening" law and order following the assassination of Naba Kishore Das last month allegedly by a former policeman.

Based on the complaint of Dhanupali Police Station Inspector in-charge Anita Pradhan, the law enforcers in Sambalpur had on Wednesday booked Mishra under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, Sambalpur Mahila BJP also lodged a complaint against Anita Pradhan, alleging that she had pushed and misbehaved with the Leader of Opposition.

A video (not verified by PTI) that went viral showed Mishra assaulting the woman police officer in the western Odisha city.

However, the BJP rank and file, including its MPs, MLAs and senior leaders like national vice-president Baijayant Panda, came down heavily on the state government alleging that Mishra was being framed by the BJD after he launched a scathing attack on the state government following Naba Das murder case.

"It is a plot created by the BJD to fix Mishra as he was attacking the government on its weak points. The woman police officer instead misbehaved with the Leader of Opposition, who is considered as second to the chief minister in the Assembly," said BJP state in-charge D Purendeswari.

Meanwhile, Mishra alleged that a group of BJD goons Thursday reached the circuit house where he was staying.

"The BJD goons had come to eliminate me," Mishra told reporters in Sambalpur.

The BJP MLA from Sambalpur also accused the Dhanupali Police Station Inspector in-charge Anita Pradhan of pushing him. Both lodged police complaints against one another. "The IIC, who was involved in corrupt practices, had intentionally shoved me. She stamped on my feet and pushed me twice," Mishra told reporters.

Sambalpur Superintendent of Police B Gangadhar said that he has sought a field report and the matter will be inquired and action will be taken according to the law.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)