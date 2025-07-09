Natural Farming, Reading Hindu Scriptures: Amit Shah On "Retirement Plan"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that he will take up natural farming after retiring from public life and devote a considerable amount of time to reading Hindu scriptures, including the Vedas and Upanishads.



The Home Minister shared his "retirement plan" while speaking at the 'Sahkar Samvaad' event in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Addressing the gathering, the Home Minister gave a sneak peek into his post-retirement life and said that after bowing out from public life, he will dedicate the rest of his life to the Vedas, Upanishads, and natural farming.

Natural farming, also called organic farming, is a science-based technique which has immense benefits, he said.

Home Minister Shah said, "Wheat grown with chemical fertilisers leads to various health issues, including many lifestyle disorders like BP, diabetes, thyroid and life-threatening diseases like cancer."

"Natural farming not only helps in making the body disease-free but also reduces one's dependence on medicines," he added.

He further said that natural farming also enhances agricultural productivity and shared his own experience of recording a 1.5 times jump in agricultural produce at his farmland.

Months ago, the Home Minister shared his weight-loss journey and spoke about how his health underwent a big transformation on the back of positive habits, including the right amount of food and water, coupled with exercise and adequate sleep.

Speaking on World Liver Day, he said, "I have achieved a very big change since May 2019 till now. By having the right amount of sleep, pure water, food and exercise, I have achieved much in life. In the last 4.5 years, I have become free from allopathic medicines," he said.

He also urged the youth to follow a regimen of two hours of physical exercise and six hours of sleep to ensure good health, stating that they have another 40-50 years to live and contribute to the nation's progress.

